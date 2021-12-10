Sweetwater sets December 15 as the deadline to guarantee your gear order is delivered before Christmas

So you've dug the tree out of the loft, spent way too long unravelling the lights, and the stockings are hung neatly on the mantle - it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Now, while it would be nice to sit by an open fire and wait patiently for the big day to arrive, unfortunately, we need to make the most of our time and get thinking about the perfect gifts.

As you'd expect, couriers are predicting another big year for holiday deliveries, so if you want to ensure that special gift arrives in time for Christmas, you'll need to start early. Sweetwater has just announced that 5pm on December 15 is the recommended date and time by which you should order in-stock products to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas, with all orders placed before this time benefitting from their free Christmas delivery !

The Sweetwater site states: "Order your in-stock products before 5 pm on December 15th with Sweetwater's fast, free shipping to allow more travel time for those precious parcels to arrive before Christmas."

It's no secret that musicians are tough people to buy gifts for. Still, you needn't worry, as Sweetwater's Gifts That Rock promotion sees healthy discounts applied to several quality gift ideas - at a variety of price points. So whether you're looking for the best keyboard for a beginner, the ultimate electric guitar for the rocker in your life, or you're looking to spoil a home producer with a load of new recording gear, you'll find it here. If you need more inspiration, then be sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for musicians .

We've scoured the Sweetwater site looking for what we believe are the best offers in town right now. For us, these deals offer fantastic value for money and are sure to make any guitar player's Christmas dreams come true.

Sweetwater has made choosing the right gift easy. Browse several price points - from gifts under $25 to gifts under $500 - and take advantage of fast shipping, personalized gear advice, easy payment options, and so much more!

Shure SM7B: $399 Shure SM7B: $399 , now $359

If you buy just one microphone in your lifetime the Shure SM7B deserves a place on your shortlist. It's a mic that excels at broadcast applications because it flatters any voice, even in the worst untreated rooms. It's also a superb vocal mic for singers, whether on stage or in the studio. Need to record instruments? It's great for guitar cabs and drum kits too. The word legendary is overused but it's well-deserved here. Get it while it's cheap!

Roland GO:KEYS: $349.99 Roland GO:KEYS: $349.99 , now $329

Looking to start someone off on their keyboard journey? Well you can't go wrong with the Roland GO:KEYS 61. This compact keyboard is well made, easy to play and sounds fantastic.

Behringer HM300 Heavy Metal: $25 Behringer HM300 Heavy Metal: $25 , now $18.99

Can't afford the Boss HM-2W reissue? You can get pretty close with Behringer's obscenely affordable version of the beloved classic.

TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149 TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149 , now $74.49

TC Electronic’s Ditto looper pedal is an industry favorite. Having been a stalwart in the world of live looping for some time, this update to the Ditto - the Ditto+ - is a welcome one. Read the full TC Electronic Ditto+ review here.

Blackstar Studio 10 6L6, surf green: $729 Blackstar Studio 10 6L6, surf green: $729 , now $599

This compact, rock-solid combo – with its 6L6 power tube and Celestion Seventy-80 1x12” speaker – aims to give you classic American tube cleans, without breaking the bank, or your back. Save $130 on the amp at Sweetwater today.

Squier Classic Vibe Stratocaster '60s Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 , now $399

Surely one of the best Stratocaster deals around right now, this Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99 , now $429.99

The Esquire is a legend in the world of electric guitar, and now you can get your hands on one for less than you ever thought was possible. This '60s Classic Vibe from Squier delivers the classic Esquire tone, feel and look, but with modern playability and durability.