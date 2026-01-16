MusicRadar deals of the week: It's all about guitars with hundreds slashed off Gibson, Fender, Strandberg, and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

If you’ve been holding off until the new year for that new guitar, amp, or pedalboard upgrade, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger. Several major retailers are running some seriously tempting sales right now, with discounts reaching up to 50% off across a wide range of gear.

Guitar Center is kicking things off with up to 25% off “all things electric” – and yes, that includes guitars, amps, and pedals. Whether you’re after a new six-string, looking to upgrade your backline, or finally nabbing that drive pedal you’ve been eyeing up, there’s bound to be something worth checking out.

Over at Sweetwater, things are getting even spicier with their January clearance sale, delivering discounts of up to 50% off across a wide range of gear. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag some quality kit without completely decimating your bank account.

Now, if you’ve been dreaming of adding a Gibson to your collection, Musician’s Friend has just given you the perfect excuse with 20% off across their Gibson guitar range. Whether you’re after a classic Les Paul, an SG, or one of their more modern offerings, this is a solid opportunity to save some serious cash on one of the most iconic names in guitar history. Gibsons aren’t exactly known for being budget-friendly, so any discount on these legendary instruments is worth paying attention to.

And if you’d rather stick with brand new gear, the official Fender store has some tasty discounts on Vintera II guitars, with up to $250 off select models. The Vintera II range is one of my favourite Fender lines for vintage-inspired guitars, so if you’re into the classics – think '50s and '60s vibes – it’s well worth having a browse through what’s on offer.

Save $399.03 Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite : was $1,399 now $999.97 at Musician's Friend I had a lot of fun with the Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite when I reviewed it for our sister site Guitar World last year. This contemporary LP features a SlimTaper mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, 490R and 498T humbucker pickups, and two push-pull pots for single-coil tones. Save £399 at Musician's Friend.

Save 22% Warm Audio Throne of Tone Dual: was $229 now $179 at Sweetwater Sound The Warm Audio Throne of Tone is a dual overdrive pedal that delivers the iconic tones of one of the most sought-after pedals of all time. Featuring two identical circuits packed into a single pedal, this unit is incredibly flexible and versatile. Save $50 at Sweetwater.

Save 15% ($164) Strandberg Boden Essential: was $1,099 now $935 at Sweetwater Sound With a cool $164 off the regular price, this 5-star-rated Strandberg Boden Essential is well below $1,000 at Sweetwater. With a level of comfort you’ll have to play yourself to believe, the EndurNeck profile is optimized to reduce strain on your wrist and fingers, while the ergonomic body is lightweight and can be played in a variety of positions.

