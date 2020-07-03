Save more than £350 on an XPS laptop as Dell celebrates ‘Black Friday in July’

Holiday shopping season may be months away, but Dell UK is bringing the discounts early as it celebrates ‘Black Friday in July’.

There are savings to be had across its product portfolio, but if you’re a computer musician, perhaps the most enticing deals are on the company’s XPS laptops. Many of these have small discounts as standard, but by using the codes EARLY12 or EARLY14 you can save 12% or 14% respectively.

Until 20 July, you’ll also receive double points on everything you buy as part of the Dell Rewards scheme, which is free to sign up to.

Depending on which model you choose, you could currently save more than £350 on an XPS laptop, so it’s a great time to buy.