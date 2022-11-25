Black Friday iPad deals live blog: our pick of the biggest iPad Pro, Mini and Air savings online right now

This year’s Black Friday iPad deals are well and truly underway, so whether you’re in the market for a new M2 iPad Pro for powerful portable music making, a lightweight M1 iPad Air for creativity on the go, or anything in between, we’ll be hunting down and sharing all the best deals right here on this live blog.

The iPad has long been a serious contender for music makers, but in the last couple of years the specs have really stepped up a gear, with some iPad models toting Apple’s M1 or M2 chips, meaning they now rival the power of the company’s laptop and desktop computers.

Not only that, but models like the new iPad Pro also offer serious screen real-estate (up to 12.9 inches) for running apps from big guns of the music world like Korg, Steinberg, Arturia, IK Multimedia, Moog and Fabfillter. You want to run synths, drum machines, grooveboxes, DJ apps or a DAW? You can do all that right there on your tablet screen.

We’ll be looking out for great Black Friday iPad discounts on all models in the range, from the big kahuna iPad Pro, to the portable and more budget-friendly iPad Mini. Whichever flavour of tablet you need, we’ll be hunting down the biggest discounts for you.

And if you're looking for some accessories to complement your new iPad, like a case, a keyboard or the Apple Pencil, we've got that covered here too.

Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the best iPads for music production right now. And if you’d rather steer clear of Apple products altogether, our best tablets for music production guide has some decent iPad alternatives.

If you’re on the hunt for other great offers this week, we’re covering all the best hardware discounts on our Black Friday music deals page . And if you want to load up your new Mac with software, check out the best Black Friday plugin deals .

Black Friday iPad deals: Best UK deals