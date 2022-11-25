Live
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: our pick of the biggest iPad Pro, Mini and Air savings online right now
Here's the very best that the web has to offer on all Black Friday iPad deals
This year’s Black Friday iPad deals are well and truly underway, so whether you’re in the market for a new M2 iPad Pro for powerful portable music making, a lightweight M1 iPad Air for creativity on the go, or anything in between, we’ll be hunting down and sharing all the best deals right here on this live blog.
The iPad has long been a serious contender for music makers, but in the last couple of years the specs have really stepped up a gear, with some iPad models toting Apple’s M1 or M2 chips, meaning they now rival the power of the company’s laptop and desktop computers.
Not only that, but models like the new iPad Pro also offer serious screen real-estate (up to 12.9 inches) for running apps from big guns of the music world like Korg, Steinberg, Arturia, IK Multimedia, Moog and Fabfillter. You want to run synths, drum machines, grooveboxes, DJ apps or a DAW? You can do all that right there on your tablet screen.
We’ll be looking out for great Black Friday iPad discounts on all models in the range, from the big kahuna iPad Pro, to the portable and more budget-friendly iPad Mini. Whichever flavour of tablet you need, we’ll be hunting down the biggest discounts for you.
And if you're looking for some accessories to complement your new iPad, like a case, a keyboard or the Apple Pencil, we've got that covered here too.
Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the best iPads for music production right now. And if you’d rather steer clear of Apple products altogether, our best tablets for music production guide has some decent iPad alternatives.
If you’re on the hunt for other great offers this week, we’re covering all the best hardware discounts on our Black Friday music deals page. And if you want to load up your new Mac with software, check out the best Black Friday plugin deals.
Black Friday iPad deals: Best UK deals
- iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen, 2021):
£369£309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen, 2022):
£499£469 at Very (opens in new tab)
- iPad mini (6th gen, 2021): £
569£459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air (5th gen, 2022):
£669£569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (6th gen, 2022):
£899£859 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro Wi-Fi 12.9-inch (6th gen, 2022):
£1,429£1,391.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday iPad deals: Best US deals
- iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen, 2021):
$330$270 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M2, 2022):
$799$739 at B&H (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022):
$1,099$999 at B&H (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022) + Magic Keyboard :
$1,448$1,348 at B&H (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9 (2021):
$1,099$799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Here's a great deal on the 9th-generation 'standard' iPad - down from $330 to $270 at Best Buy in the US (opens in new tab) (that's a saving of $60, numbers fans). OK, it doesn't have the all-screen design of the other models, but you are getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage. Sounds good to us.(opens in new tab)
