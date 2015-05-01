New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2015)
EC Murinae
Another month has rolled by and the reviews teams on Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines have been hard at work testing the latest guitars, amps, effects, acoustics and other guitar-related paraphernalia.
All of the reviews featured in this gallery were originally published in the pages of those venerable guitar tomes and featured on the site throughout the last month.
Kicking things off this time, it's the EC Murinae...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EC Murinae review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
Fender Road Worn '60s Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An elegantly put-together offset, complete with wonderful tones, looks and vibe - for an old-school Jazzmaster at a reasonable price, look this way."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Road Worn '60s Jazzmaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
Line 6 AMPLIFi TT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A feature-packed practice and recording tool that's compact enough to fit neatly into the home environment."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 AMPLIFi TT review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
DigiTech Mosaic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pedal that some players will have been praying for, providing instant 12-string flavour with no faffing."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Mosaic review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
Gibson Collector's Choice #18 1960 Les Paul 'Dutchburst'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Prohibitively expensive, but one of the most droolsome guitars we've seen."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Collector's Choice #18 1960 Les Paul 'Dutchburst' review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
EC Night Journey Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An uncomplicated solution for adding reverb to your sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EC Night Journey Reverb review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
Fender Classic Series '60s Jaguar Lacquer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Bridge aside, this is one of the best-sounding - and looking - Jags around."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Classic Series '60s Jaguar Lacquer review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 265)
EC Time Traveler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Simple but effective delay with the emphasis on shorter delay times."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EC Time Traveler review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 392)
MXR Il Torino Overdrive CSP033
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you have a craving for high-fidelity dirt, the Il Torino could be what you need; it's a different, boutique-y overdrive that deserves a play."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXR Il Torino Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 265)
PRS Archon 50 Head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A PRS amp that's worthy of the name? We think so: powerful and portable with superb clean and rock tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Archon 50 Head review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Blackstar ID:Core BEAM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While the original ID:Core line provided the blueprint, we reckon Blackstar's nailed the desktop amp formula with the BEAM."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar ID:Core BEAM review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"EHX has knocked it out of the park with the Pitch Fork: the tonal potential from such a tiny box is damn near overwhelming."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Mesa Engineering CabClone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A totally professional tool that can sort out any number of recording and mic'ing issues."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa Engineering CabClone review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
PRS Archon 25 Combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The junior of the range is ideal for space-starved stages and would make a great studio amp, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Archon 25 Combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Fano Alt de Facto ML6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Customisable retro chic with modern stability and versatile, great tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fano Alt de Facto ML6 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Way Huge Saucy Box Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Way Huge got the special blended drive just right."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Saucy Box Overdrive review
Epiphone Limited Edition Union Jack Sheraton Outfit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Those who are passionate about vintage tone are sure to find the Union Jack Sheraton Outfit the brazen archtop to fly the flag for the sounds of the British Invasion and its Britpop retooling."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Epiphone Limited Edition Union Jack Sheraton Outfit review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
DigiTech Polara
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While ambient fans may be left wanting, anyone after a versatile compact reverb won't be disappointed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Polara review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Gibson 2015 LPM
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A lot of guitar for the money with a ballsy rock voice. You might love it at first listen but we'd choose the Studio."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 2015 LPM review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Pigtronix Tremvelope
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extra layer of nuanced expression makes this a tremolo pedal with a difference - dynamic control."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Tremvelope review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
J Rockett Archer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Want the Klon sound but don't want another mortgage? This is for you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Archer review
Italia Maranello Classic 15th Anniversary
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Highly detailed retro design and fits our 'different' brief. Those pickups won't be for everyone though, nor the livery."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Maranello Classic 15th Anniversary review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Pigtronix Keymaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible tool that has a variety of applications - invaluable in the studio and something that could add real flexibility to your pedalboard."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Keymaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Avian Skylark Fan Fret
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Other fanned fret instruments are available, but not at this price: an eye-catching and relatively affordable way to test the concept."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Avian Skylark Fan Fret review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
LTD TL-6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, the TL-6 could not only be an ideal onstage electro for loud scenarios but also a source of left-field, treated 'acoustic' tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LTD TL-6 review
Pigtronix Gate Keeper
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An open and shut case for cleaning up your sound."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Gate Keeper review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Cort G280
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A no-nonsense rock guitar with versatility and playability that surpasses double-cuts at double the price, we can't recommend this Cort enough."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort G280 review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Pigtronix Rototron
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Rotary speaker sim with all the foot control you'd ever need."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Rototron review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Patrick James Eggle Macon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Un-showy boutique electric with vibrato chambered tone and highly contemporary rock 'n' roll voice."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Patrick James Eggle Macon review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Pigtronix Philosopher King
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great choice for bringing something new to your sonic palette."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Philosopher King review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Mooer Reecho Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A feature-heavy, twin-footswitch box that doesn't quite deliver on sound, but is big on ideas."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Reecho Pro review
Sigma DME
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, we were surprised by the DME's performance, and if you're new to acoustics, this is an inviting guitar for the home and open-mic stage."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma DME review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Cort KX-Custom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may be a bit vanilla for some, but this is a great-playing slice of contemporary electric."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort KX-Custom review
Effectrode Mercury Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quality valve-driven pedals that could become an essential part of your tone."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Effectrode Mercury Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Two-Rock Akoya
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A bruiser of a 1x12 with an improved D-inspired lead channel and immense clarity for the pro stage. Top quality, but a bit steeply priced."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Two-Rock Akoya review
Tone King Imperial MkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Outwardly old- school, with tones to match, it's the attenuator here that heaps on the versatility. Easier - almost! - to justify its price, too."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone King Imperial MkII review
Farida R-15E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We're big fans of this guitar and, aside from the rough frets - solved in minutes with a polishing kit - it's highly recommended."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida R-15E review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Joyo JF-304 Time Magic Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Respectable delay tones at a bargain price and in a solid, albeit tiny, footprint."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo JF-304 Time Magic Delay review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Faith Signature FSGNHSY Honeyed Sycamore
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Subtly innovative, it certainly lives up to PJE's reputation for dependable and quality instrument making."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Signature FSGNHSY Honeyed Sycamore review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 393)
Farida D-15E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If this turns out to be your first all-mahogany acoustic, you won't regret your purchase."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Farida D-15E review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)
Joyo JF-303 Little Blaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The low-gain tones aren't up to much, but if you're after hot-rodded JCM-esque sounds, the Little Blaster is a steal."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joyo JF-303 Little Blaster review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 266)