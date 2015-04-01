EC Murinae

'Murinae' from Israeli pedal-maker EC relates to a sub-species of rodent, but although this pedal is based on the LM308 design of Pro Co's RAT, it's no mere clone, as it can go into different sonic territory.

Besides the standard gain, volume and tone, you get three internal switches that change the clipping modes (Silicon diodes, LEDs or Germanium diodes with transistors).

This manifests itself as several different voices, making it rather versatile as you decide whether you'd like it sounding loud and lean with midrange clarity, or fat and sustain-y with squealing harmonics.

We'd rather have seen this switching externally, but chances are you'll choose a favourite setting and stick with it.

This pedal comes very close to the sound of a RAT, but also offers amp-like high-gain distortions that work well with clean and dirty amps.

A decent-sounding, practical distortion pedal, and with its range of clipping options, this is a bargain at the price.