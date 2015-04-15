DigiTech Polara review

While ambient fans may be left wanting, anyone after a versatile compact reverb won't be disappointed.

Being part of American behemoth Harman Professional has its advantages: just ask DigiTech, which has the license to use sister company Lexicon's studio-grade reverbs.

The latest in its line is the Polara, which bridges the gap between the discontinued HardWire RV-7 and the HardWire Supernatural, by serving up the usual reverb suspects alongside ambient settings.

With no pre-delay control, DigiTech has kept the Polara simple: select a mode, dial in the liveliness and decay, and you're away.

The spring setting is solid if a little overexcitable, while the hall and room sounds capture those spaces with a pristine sheen.

Plate is a dream for Jeff Buckley-style arpeggiated chords, while fans of My Bloody Valentine will swoon over the reverse mode.

The atmospheric settings are pleasant, but won't usurp the Supernatural as king of ambient 'verbs: the halo's shimmer are surprisingly subtle - and although cranking the liveliness makes the effects more prominent, we'd like a more extreme synth pad-like sound.

There's lots of competition in the compact reverb market, but with seven diverse types, the Polara more than holds its own.