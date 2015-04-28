Joyo JF-304 Time Magic Delay review

Over the last half decade Chinese brand Joyo has led the charge on affordable pedals and now it's back with the IronMan range of mini pedals, including this, the Time Magic delay pedal.

"Its digital-emulating-analogue tones sound a little like tape delay as they gradually lose low-end"

With just a trio of controls, the Time Magic keeps things simple, and its digital-emulating-analogue tones sound a little like tape delay as they gradually lose low-end, which is ideal for adding a set-and-forget delay to accompany all types of playing.

And while upping the mix - which actually adjusts the overall delay level - reveals slightly hissy repeats, that's all part of the vintage-voiced charm.

The TM isn't going to win many points for versatility, but it's not going to take up much room on your 'board, either.