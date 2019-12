The low-gain tones aren't up to much, but if you're after hot-rodded JCM-esque sounds, the Little Blaster is a steal.

To our ears and eyes, the Little Blaster from Chinese firm Joyo is based on the high-gain MI Audio Crunch Box distortion, and does a fine job of replicating its thick, British tone.

"The mid-heavy, saturated drive tears through your speakers"

The mid-heavy, saturated drive tears through your speakers, while the presence control is a boon for tailoring the pedal's top-end to your amp - too much and it gets fizzy, but get it right and it sounds as if you've gained an extra distortion channel.