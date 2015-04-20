Rotary speaker sim with all the foot control you'd ever need.

A dedicated rotary speaker simulator, the Pigtronix Rototron is an all- analogue design that combines various effects to achieve its goal.

Operation can be mono or stereo, and fast and slow speeds are selectable with the second footswitch. We get knobs to set the depth (intensity) of the effect, fast and slow speeds, plus the ramp time between the two.

The third mode of operation, where the rotating parts are left stationary, can be facilitated by connecting an external footswitch.

First impressions are that it's quite brightly voiced, which helps it cut through, though some may find it a little too trebly.

The rotary sounds are pretty authentic, but you can go beyond the traditional by adding expression pedals for remote control of the simulated low and high rotors independently.

A decent rotary speaker effect with plenty of hands-free control. We would have liked controls for the high/low rotor mix and/or the tone, though.