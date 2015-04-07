EC Night Journey Reverb review

We've seen a lot of reverb pedals that offer different types of reverb (room, plate, spring and so on), but the Night Journey from Israeli firm EC keeps things simple with just one sound and three knobs to tweak it.

"The mix knob adds in the spring-like reverb to your dry sound up to a point that would satisfy any Dick Dale wannabes"

The mix knob adds in the spring-like reverb to your dry sound up to a point that would satisfy any Dick Dale wannabes, while the feedback knob dials in the length of the reverb tail over a limited, but practical, range.

Key to the overall sound is the tone knob, which ramps the treble up to a really zingy reverb with sparkly high end. In effect, it's this knob that dials in just how prominent the reverb sounds.

At lower levels, you can set a natural ambience around your sound, but you can turn it up if you want to use reverb as an obvious effect.

There's nothing complicated about the Night Journey, but if you like a vintage 'verb sound and your amp doesn't have a spring, it will put you in the tone zone.