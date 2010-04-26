Welcome to Metal Week on MusicRadar - seven days dedicated to the sonic assault that is heavy metal. Whether you're into Mastodon or Maiden, grindcore or glam, we'll have something for you guaranteed.

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has already kicked us off by writing about his 13 greatest metal albums of all time. Tom will be back later in the week, revealing all about his involvement with the new Iron Man 2 movie - a movie already metal enough thanks to the release of that cracking AC/DC soundtrack.

Later this week, Billy Corgan will be blogging about his favourite metal albums ever, we'll have some great articles on Sabbath, Maiden and Metallica, some classic YouTube clips, plus some killer interviews. Did anyone say exclusive track-by-track of British Steel with Judas Priest?

Naturally, we'll be going heavy on what it takes to make the music. From expert tuition to gear guides (just check these 7-string monsters!), we'll have everything for the musician who wants to get… heavier.

On Wednesday we'll bring you the results our Ask MusicRadar poll to find the Greatest Heavy Metal Album Of All Time. Thanks to your votes and help from our sister site Metal Hammer, the voting has proved even more popular than our Riff Week poll back in January.

Who'll win? Well, Sunn O))) fans might have some ground to make up but honestly, it's all still up in the air. If you haven't voted already, get voting now!

We'll be keeping this hub page updated with all this week's content so keep it bookmarked - but enough words! Let Metal Week commence!

Metal Week

The 50 Greatest Heavy Metal Albums Of All Time

Ask MusicRadar: you voted, we counted, now find out who won!

A history of death metal

From Cannibal Corpse to Deicide, Morbid Angel to Death

SampleRadar: 252 free heavy metal drum samples

Thunderous beats to kickstart your productions

Tom Morello on the Iron Man 2 soundtrack

"I put big fat rock on the score"

1980s heavy metal explosion: a guide to sub-genres

Death, thrash, speed, hair, grindcore and many more!

Black Sabbath: a career in pictures

The history of heavy metal's most influential band

A history of thrash metal

From the Big Four - Anthrax, Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer - to the new wave

Billy Corgan's 10 greatest heavy metal albums of all time

Smashing Pumpkins star picks his favourites

Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton and KK Downing talk British Steel

Guitar stars on 1980 heavy metal classic

Tom Morello's 13 greatest heavy metal albums of all time

Rage Against The Machine star picks his favourites

The ultimate gear guide for heavy metal guitarists

Killer metal amps and axes reviewed and rated

How to make heavy metal music

Video, audio, guitar tab, production tips and advice

The worst heavy metal album covers of all time

You wait until we update it!

A-Z of heavy metal

From Anthrax to Zakk Wylde in 26 kick-ass steps!

Other metal content on MusicRadar

Reviews

12 killer metal signature axes reviewed and rated:

Ibanez MTM1 Mick Thompson Signature

Jackson Matt Tuck Rhoads

Jackson Adrian Smith San Dimas DK

Dean Dimebag Darrell DBD Tribute ML

Jackson Phil Demmel Demmelition King V

EVH Wolfgang

Fender Dave Murray Stratocaster

Epiphone Slash Signature Les Paul Standard Plus Top

ESP LTD James Hetfield Signature Truckster

PRS SE Paul Allender

Jackson Pro Series Randy Rhoads RR24

Dean Dave Mustaine Vehement



8 ferocious heavy metal amps reviewed and rated:

Marshall 2203KK Kerry King signature amp

Randall Kirk Hammett RM100KH

Mesa/Boogie Multi-Watt Dual Rectifier head

Hughes & Kettner Switchblade

EVH 5150 III head

Peavey 3120 head

Diezel VH4 head

Blackstar Series 1 S1-200 head



Round-ups:

Round-up: 4 brutal 7-string electric guitars

Round-up: 3 extreme 8-string electric guitars

Round-up: 4 Floyd Rose-equipped electric guitars

12 best amps for heavy metal

Tuition

Modern metal guitar with Pin from SikTh

Opeth show you how to play Heir Apparent

Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit on two-handed tapping

A monster riff from Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

How to play Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine

Play lead guitar like Metallica's Kirk Hammett

20 hot metal production tips

Slayer's Kerry King's top three playing tips

Play better rhythm: Drop D riffing

Marty Friedman on breaking out of a rut

John 5 on combining sweeping with tapping

Paul Gilbert on trying new pentatonic positions

Play better rhythm: Mixing rhythm and lead like Eddie Van Halen

Features

Campaign to make Heavy Metal an official religion

Heavy metal university: fundamental or mental?

SampleRadar: 400 free heavy metal guitar samples

BLOG: Going back to the Heavy Metal Parking Lot

EXCLUSIVE: Slayer's Kerry King on keeping music heavy

BLOG: Metal band names explained!

6 career defining records of Black Sabbath's Bill Ward

Iron Maiden

Interview: Iron Maiden on their enduring appeal

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Fender Iron Maiden signature guitars

10 reasons why Iron Maiden deserved their Brit Award

NAMM 2008: Paiste and Iron Maiden drummer collaborate

Review: Fender Steve Harris Precision bass

Metallica

Metallica Week on MusicRadar!

Metallica Week: Kirk Hammett interview

Metallica Week: Lars Ulrich speaks about Death Magnetic

Metallica Week: Tone tips for 5 classic tracks

Metallica Week: James Hetfield on down-picking and playing live

Metallica Week: Master Of Puppets voted band's best album

Metallica's Death Magnetic: the track-by-track guide

AC/DC

AC/DC ready to rock Iron Man 2 at Download Festival

13 idiotic AC/DC facts

AC/DC Black Ice review: world exclusive

15 Gretsch electric guitar stars (feat Malcolm Young)

Phil Rudd, AC/DC Special Edition Drum Set Released By Sonor

Let There Be Rock: early AC/DC in photographs

Highway To Hell: Most requested funeral song?

