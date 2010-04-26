Tom Morello's 13 greatest heavy metal albums of all time

"I have to admit, while spinning the wheel on my iPod, I realized what a daunting task it would be to whittle my list down to just 10 records.



"Countless hard and heavy albums have rocked my world over the years, so many, in fact, that the proverbial 'top 10' felt somewhat constricting. Sadly, as can happen when compiling any kind of 'best of,' a few classics get left on the cutting room floor.

"That said, here's my top 10 favorite heavy metal albums of all time, with three additional selections. They're not 'also rans' by any stretch - consider them the bonus jams, the extended version of my top 10 list. I always like to give a little more than what people bargain for. In descending order, let's start things off with UFO's Strangers In The Night."

“A fantastic tour de force for guitarist Michael Schenker, who would soon quit the band. Like KISS, UFO’s greatest recorded moments were live, and this double album is a document of the group in peak form.

“This record influenced me greatly, especially the song Lights Out, which I would put toe-to-toe with just about any jam. A fantastic set. All budding guitarists should seek it out.”