Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2020 iPad deals, with more models now available

We saw some decent deals on iPads on Black Friday, with stores offering some pretty chunky savings on Apple's much-loved tablets. And the good news is that if you're a musician who's thinking of upgrading - or perhaps you're planning on buying your first iPad - there are still bargains to be had as we head into Cyber Monday music deals territory.

There are plenty of reasons to consider an iPad, of course - it has a great range of DAWs, synths, effects and other apps that you won't find anywhere other than on iOS.

Whether you’re looking to save on the standard iPad or the Air - which we think hits a real sweet spot for music makers - you can pick up an Apple tablet for a great price this weekend, and now the flagship Pro version has been discounted, too. You can find your perfect iPad below.

US iPad deals

$350 saving on an iPad Pro 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 64GB: $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

A really nice saving - $350, to be precise - on this third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE). It might be the previous generation, but it still packs in the excellent A12X processor and will deliver the music-making goods for plenty of time to come. You can also save on the 256GB version. 2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 256GB: $1,299 $949View Deal

UK iPad deals

2020 iPad Air, 10.9-inch, 64GB: £ 579 £559 at Amazon

OK, it's only a £20 saving, but the 2020 iPad Air has the very latest A14 Bionic chip and represents a great balance between price and power for the iPad musician. You can also save £20 on the 256GB version, which is down to £709.View Deal

