Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2020 iPad deals, with more models now available

We saw some decent deals on iPads on Black Friday, with stores offering some pretty chunky savings on Apple's much-loved tablets. And the good news is that if you're a musician who's thinking of upgrading - or perhaps you're planning on buying your first iPad - there are still bargains to be had as we head into Cyber Monday music deals territory.
There are plenty of reasons to consider an iPad, of course - it has a great range of DAWs, synths, effects and other apps that you won't find anywhere other than on iOS.
Whether you’re looking to save on the standard iPad or the Air - which we think hits a real sweet spot for music makers - you can pick up an Apple tablet for a great price this weekend, and now the flagship Pro version has been discounted, too. You can find your perfect iPad below.
US iPad deals
2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 64GB:
$1,149 $799 at B&H Photo
A really nice saving - $350, to be precise - on this third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE). It might be the previous generation, but it still packs in the excellent A12X processor and will deliver the music-making goods for plenty of time to come. You can also save on the 256GB version.
2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 256GB: $1,299 $949View Deal
UK iPad deals
2020 iPad Air, 10.9-inch, 64GB: £
579 £559 at Amazon
OK, it's only a £20 saving, but the 2020 iPad Air has the very latest A14 Bionic chip and represents a great balance between price and power for the iPad musician. You can also save £20 on the 256GB version, which is down to £709.View Deal
2020 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, 128GB:
£769 £706.70 at Amazon
For many power users, the 11-inch iPad Pro is the perfect tablet - flagship performance in a gorgeous package that's just the right size. And, if you hurry you can save more than £62 right now. There are also savings to be made on the larger capacity models.
256GB:
£869 £816 | 512GB: £1,069 £990 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,201
View Deal
2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 128GB:
£969 £895.69 at Amazon
Looking for deals on the largest version of Apple's top-of-the-range tablet. Here they are, and they're not too bad at all. You can save more than £73 on the 128GB model and even more if you go for a model with more storage.
256GB:
£1,069 £990 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,179 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,393.69
View Deal
Best Cyber Monday music deals around the web
- Sweetwater | Up to 80% off in their epic sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 67% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Black Friday/Cyber Monday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers