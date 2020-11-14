Black Friday deals: Save up to 60% off musical instruments in the Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale

Black Friday music deals are coming in thick and fast now, and the big day hasn't even arrived yet! If you're after some new music gear, now is the time to shop. There are plenty of specific deals dropping - and we'll be keeping you up-to-date on those throughout the month - but sometimes you just want to take a look around yourself to see what's on offer. One of the biggest sales happening right now is the up to 60% off early-Black Friday sale at Sweetwater.

Discounts apply to everything from guitar and drum gear, to DJ equipment, keyboards, software and even live sound and lighting rigs.

Some of our highlights include $700 off a pair of D'Angelico Excel DC guitars, this $90 saving on the Steven Slate Drums SSD 5.5 package and $80 off 8 epic Squier Contemporary Active bass guitars. But these just scratch the surface of what is one beast of a sale.

Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale | Save up to 60%

Save up to 60% off a range of guitars, drums, recording gear, software, headphones, lighting rigs and so much more from the big brands. This sale ends on 19 November, before the official Black Friday deals kick in.View Deal

This sales continues through to 19 November, so you'll need to be quick if you see something you like. We wouldn't wait until the 19th to head to the checkout either, as some of these products will be stock limited and possibly sell out early.

Once this sale ends we're expecting an announcement on the official Sweetwater Black Friday sale, where we predict there will be even more big discounts on offer.

More great early-Black Friday sales online right now