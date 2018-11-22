US Black Friday drum machine deal: The Roland TR-8 is down to just $299

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Bringing together the sounds of Roland's iconic TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines, Roland's TR-8 has become a contemporary classic in its own right, and you can currently pick it up for the knockdown price of just $299.





The TR-8 not only does a great job of emulating its rhythmic ancestors, but also includes a number of forward-thinking features that make it suitable for use in the modern studio. There's a hands-on, performance-orientated interface, effects, and flexible pattern-creating options.

Although it's been bettered by the TR-8S, the TR-8 remains a great machine that will serve you for years to come, and it can even be expanded with TR-707 and TR-606 sounds. If you've been waiting for the price to drop, now's the time to pull the trigger.