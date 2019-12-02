The best Cyber Monday audio interface deals

While it may feel like the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals bonanza is drawing to a close, many retailers and manufacturers are still coming out with new deals every day, so there's still time to grab a bargain, or two.

Whether you are in need of new software plugins, guitars, electronic drum sets, or synths we have something for you. However, now it is the humble audio interface's turn.

We've scoured the web to find the biggest bargains and have come up with what feel are the top five deals on audio interfaces for Cyber Monday.

MusicRadar's best Cyber Monday audio interface deals

Behringer UM2 audio interface: $48 $29

Kickstart you home recording set up for less than $30 with this compact and capable audio interface that's ideal for recording keys, guitars and vocals.View Deal

PreSonus AudioBox USB 96: $99.95 $79.99

A great choice for mobile musicians and podcasters, the 2­-channel AudioBox USB 96 is bus-­powered, compact, ruggedly built, and works with virtually any PC or Mac recording software. View Deal

Roland Rubix 22 audio interface: $149.99 $124.99

Save $25 on the Rubix 22 USB audio interface with its solid build quality, compact size, and crucial features for today's musicians and producers.View Deal

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen: $199.99 $159.99

Save $40 on this USB audio interface and claim a further $60 cashback when purchasing this item with a pair of Adam Audio T5Vs at Sweetwater.View Deal

IK Multimedia Axe I/O: $349.99 $249.99

A two-in/five-out audio/MIDI interface capable of up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution, the AXE I/O features all the usual input and monitoring options but also sports a guitar input. View Deal

Focusrite Clarett 4Pre USB 18-in 8-out: $659.99 $499.99

Clarett 4Pre USB is an 18-in, 8-out audio interface with four mic/line inputs and the ADAT input supports an additional eight channels when combined with multi-channel mic preamps like the Clarett OctoPre. Outs include two monitor outputs, two line outputs and two headphone outputs with volume controls. MIDI I/O and S/PDIF I/O are also included.View Deal

