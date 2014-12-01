MusicRadar Black Friday/Cyber Monday technology and headphones deals

You'll find round-ups of the best Black Friday guitar, music tech hardware and music software deals elsewhere on MusicRadar, but there are other bargains to be had today, too.

Here's a list of some of the deals that have caught our eye - be quick, though, as stock is inevitably limited. Keep checking back for more deals throughout the day.

Headphones deals

Amazon is offering some very nice headphones prices...

Check out these headphones deals from other retailers, too:

Beats by Dr Dre Solo Monochromatic Headphones in blue for £119 from Very

Grado SR60i Headphones in DAMAGED BOX for £64.90 from Home Av Direct

Speaker deals

Amazon is also offering deals on various speaker systems

Bose Acoustimass 3 Stereo Speakers for £319.99

KitSound BoomBar o Bluetooth Speaker for £20

Apple iPad deals

Currys has the 16GB silver version of the iPad mini 2 for £209.

Buy Apple iPad mini 2 from Currys

If you want a larger tablet, John Lewis is now doing the 16GB iPad Air 2 for £369 with a 2 year guarantee.

Buy Apple iPad Air 2 from John Lewis

Intel offer at Very

Very is offering deals on a range of Intel-powered tablets and laptops.

Intel deals at Very

Save an extra 20% on Computer Music, Future Music, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar, Rhythm and many other magazines at MyFavouriteMagazines.