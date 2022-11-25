Live
Black Friday MacBook deals live blog: the cheapest Apple MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs online right now
The best that the web has to offer on all Black Friday MacBook deals, including M1 and M2 models
Black Friday MacBook deals have well and truly kicked off now, so whether you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air for your music production, content creation or day-to-day computing needs, we’ll be hunting down and sharing all the biggest bargains right here on this live blog.
Maybe you’re ready to upgrade your current machine but want to save as much money as possible, or perhaps you want to find a great deal and use the savings to power up to a better spec? It’s common to see Black Friday discounts on older MacBook models, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any offers on well-specced MacBook Pros and Airs loaded with the M1 chip - it’s highly possible there will be hundreds of £/$ in savings. We say ‘older’, but the M1-equipped Macs are still formidable music production machines.
We’re holding out for spicy deals on the mighty new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, too. They’re pretty expensive at full price, so we’ll take any discount right now.
MacBooks remain among the best laptops for music production you can buy today, thanks to their performance pedigree and the knowledge you won't need to seriously consider upgrading for a good five years or so.
If you're looking for some accessories to complement your new laptop, like a monitor, a new keyboard or mouse, perhaps even a bag to carry it with you, we've got that covered here too.
Hunting for other great offers this week? We’re covering all the best hardware discounts on our Black Friday music deals page. And if you want to load up your new Mac with software, check out the best Black Friday plugin deals.
Black Friday MacBook deals: Best UK deals
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): £999 £877 at Very (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD):
£999£879 at ao.com (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2, 2022, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD ):
£1,169£1,109 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD):
£1,279£1,225 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 10-core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD):
£2,399£2,105 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 8-core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
£1,899£1,725 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday MacBook deals: Best US deals
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 14-core, 16GB, 1TB SSD):
$2,199$1,949 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 14-core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
$1,999$1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 16-core, 16GB, 1TB SSD) :
$2,499$2,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 2021, 16-core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD):
$2,699$2,19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022, 8-core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD):
$1,299$1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
It might be a couple of years old now, but the M1 MacBook Air is still a fine machine, and at just £877 from Very, it's also a - ahem - 'very' affordable one (opens in new tab). Yes, it's only got 256GB of storage, but get yourself a nice fast external SSD drive and you can get around that potential limitation at a stroke.
As you'll notice if you check out the links above, Best Buy has some great MacBook deals for US customers this weekend. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with a 14-Core CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD looks particularly appealing, coming it a very tasty $1,599, down from $1,999 (opens in new tab).
