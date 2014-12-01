New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2014)
Vox V847-A
MusicRadar - with significant help from our venerable sister magazines Total Guitar and Guitarist - constantly reviews the latest new electric guitars, acoustics, amps, effects and other guitar accessories.
Here we've gathered every review we ran on the site throughout November. The reviews were originally published in Total Guitar issue 260 and Guitarist issue 387/388. First up, it's the Vox V847-A wah pedal...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A decent workhorse if you can work with its tonal profile."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox V847-A review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
PRS Archon 100-watt head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great head from PRS that hits the bullseye and will give the established competition a tough time."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS Archon 100-watt head review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Jim Dunlop Clyde McCoy Cry Baby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This pedal sets the bar if you're looking for that vintage experience."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jim Dunlop Clyde McCoy Cry Baby review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Z.Vex Fuzz Factory
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you take your fuzz to extremes, get down to the factory..."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Z.Vex Fuzz Factory review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
T-Rex Shafter
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fully-featured wah for all seasons."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Shafter review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Boss AW-3 Dynamic Wah
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Automatic wah and other funky sounds, with optional foot control."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss AW-3 Dynamic Wah review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Roland Cube Street EX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Practical and portable amplification for busking and 'let's do the show right here' performances."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Cube Street EX review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
SiB! Mr Echo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Unique analogue-sounding delay with volume boost and momentary self- oscillation: trippy!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SiB! Mr Echo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Fender Rumble 200 Bass Combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A serious contender when the ratio between weight/delivery is key."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Rumble 200 Bass Combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
NSF Controls Free-Way switch
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tricky switching be gone! If you need to expand your pickup switching options, this takes some beating."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NSF Controls Free-Way switch review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Electro-Harmonix B9 Organ Machine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Being able to play organ from a guitar? We are gobsmacked! Now we can all play Green Onions."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix B9 Organ Machine review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Darkglass Electronics Duality Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Provides an excellent range of classy sounds, from finely-tuned variations on classic fuzz to blends with clarity."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Darkglass Electronics Duality Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Gibson 1959 ES-330 TD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Arguably not as versatile as an ES-335 due to its hollow body, but its lightweight feel and hugely evocative sound are exceptional."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 1959 ES-330 TD review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Big Muff Pi
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its carefully considered new features, the Deluxe Big Muff is massively more potent while still retaining its essential character."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Big Muff Pi review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Gibson 50th Anniversary 1963 ES-335
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you've ever wondered what the fuss is about, track down one of these guitars: the ultimate genre and style-spanning tone machine."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 50th Anniversary 1963 ES-335 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Earthquaker Devices Terminal Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile alternative for anyone yearning for a vintage Shin Ei FY-2."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Terminal Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Skreddy Hybrid Fuzz Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great all-round dirtbox to complement your amp."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Skreddy Hybrid Fuzz Drive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Gibson 1964 ES-345 TD
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It doesn't quite capture the tonal excellence of the recent 50th Anniversary 1963 ES-335, but it's close, plus the Varitone offers a wealth of sonic options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson 1964 ES-345 TD review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Dr Scientist Frazz Dazzler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Lets you turn up the fuzz with an expression pedal - cool or what?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dr Scientist Frazz Dazzler review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Gibson ES-390
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you don't want the bulk of the ES-330, but still hanker after those hollowbody P-90 sounds, this is for you. It's great value, too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson ES-390 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Walrus Audio Jupiter Fuzz
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A gritty, thick fuzz with impressive tonal versatility."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Jupiter Fuzz review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)
Orange Guitar Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ideal platform for learning to play. And the guitar could well last you past those first powerchords in the bedroom and onto your first solo on stage."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Orange Guitar Pack review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Kramer Baretta Vintage
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're in the market for an unashamedly rawk guitar, then Kramer is certainly worthy of your wallet's attention."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kramer Baretta Vintage review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Xvive V1 Classic Rock
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're after a value-for-money distortion, it's a worthy contender."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive V1 Classic Rock review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
G&L Tribute Series ASAT Deluxe II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Those who might have been considering an SG, LP or similar owe it to themselves to try this first."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L Tribute Series ASAT Deluxe II review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Seymour Duncan Pickup Booster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Such is its tone shaping and boosting potential, you may even find yourself wanting more than one..."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Pickup Booster review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Fender Reclaimed Old Growth Redwood Stratocaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While the redwood adds visual and sonic interest here, this is simply a great-sounding Strat."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Reclaimed Old Growth Redwood Stratocaster review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
Amptweaker SwirlPool
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two complementary effects integrated seamlessly."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amptweaker SwirlPool review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 388)
G&L Tribute Series ASAT Junior II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Built for rocking out, the Junior II is really the quintessence of G&L's ASAT design."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L Tribute Series ASAT Junior II review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Faith Mars FRMG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Faith Mars FRMG might be a big guitar, but it's finish and tones are certainly not heavy-handed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Mars FRMG review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
Xvive V6 Phaser King
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An extremely versatile effect on an extremely slim budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive V6 Phaser King review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 260)
