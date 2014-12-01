New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2014)

A wah from the company that started it all

MusicRadar - with significant help from our venerable sister magazines Total Guitar and Guitarist - constantly reviews the latest new electric guitars, acoustics, amps, effects and other guitar accessories.

Here we've gathered every review we ran on the site throughout November. The reviews were originally published in Total Guitar issue 260 and Guitarist issue 387/388. First up, it's the Vox V847-A wah pedal...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A decent workhorse if you can work with its tonal profile."

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Vox V847-A review

(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 387)

BUY: Vox V847-A currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass