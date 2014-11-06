Roland Cube Street EX review

Practical and portable amplification for busking and 'let's do the show right here' performances.

Fancy doing some busking? If so, you might just be interested in Roland's new Cube Street EX, an update on the previous Street model, that the company says offers a huge performance upgrade.

"There is an array of familiar COSM amp models available and the ability to plug in your iPhone or iPad"

What you get is a wedge-shaped battery- or mains-powered 50-watt stereo amp with four independent channels for connecting a variety of mics and instruments.

What's more, there is an array of familiar COSM amp models available and the ability to plug in your iPhone or iPad via an included four-pole cable to play backing music (there's a free Cube JAM app with phrase training facilities) or record your own performances.

In Use

The Cube Street EX's dual eight-inch woofers and two-inch tweeters can push out a powerfully loud sound on its 50-watt setting, and there are also 25-watt and 10-watt output power modes, which are more economical with battery power.

A flexible range of sounds include very usable Clean, Crunch and Lead options, as well as a functional acoustic simulator for electric guitar, while electro-acoustics get to use the amp's clear-sounding preamp. You also get an onboard tuner, three-band EQ, reverb and a choice of chorus or delay.

Okay, £459 is a significant investment, but in return you get a product optimised for outdoor performance that's light, has a substantial carrying handle or optional water-resistant shoulder-strapped case and is packed with enough sounds and connectivity options to suit the needs of most street musicians.