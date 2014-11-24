G&L Tribute Series ASAT Deluxe II review

Those who might have been considering an SG, LP or similar owe it to themselves to try this first.

The G&L ASAT body shape is over 30 years old and is one of G&L's most-loved, most-recognisable silhouettes.

Its almost boxy profile recalls a Telecaster, but the sculpted bump on the headstock is unmistakably G&L; the ASAT Deluxe II is very much a guitar that's keen to do its own thing, encouraging its owner to do likewise.

"Few guitars at this price can compete tone-wise with the ASAT Deluxe II"

Though the finish is a little austere, with no binding or other aesthetic fripperies, and the three-way pickup selector slightly clunky, the ASAT Deluxe II's build construction is solid.

Parts can be replaced or upgraded on a whim; but you really need a guitar with some backbone, and with a slim C-shaped maple neck, bolted onto a handy slab of mahogany, a hard-as-nails TonePros locking C-TPFP bridge and CT1 tailpiece, the ASAT is one tough cookie.

With two tappable, vintage-voiced Alnico humbuckers in bridge and neck, there's a lot of tone to be had, too.

The ASAT Deluxe II plays quick and sounds lush and thick; its natural voice might best be articulated playing overdriven hard rock, but engaging the coil-tap opens up its throat for subtle blues and jazz tones that are bright but never lacking authority, from a guitar that's truly a stripped-down sophisticate.

It's also something of an individualist, too; few guitars at this price can compete tone-wise with the ASAT Deluxe II.