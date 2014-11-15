Skreddy Hybrid Fuzz Drive review

The 'Hybrid' part of Skreddy's fuzz pedal's name refers to the fact that it features silicon and germanium transistors. It could also refer to the sound, as this is a multi-faceted pedal rather than an out-and-out fuzzbox.

There's plenty of boost available via the volume knob, the presence knob adding a real bite and the mid-boost turning up the gain of the input transistor for amp-like overdrive with sustain and extra harmonics. While the fuzz knob dials in dirt, the tightness control works subtly on the low end.

Skreddy says that the pedal is optimised for humbuckers, as it keeps low frequencies from over-saturating. As such, it works a treat with our Les Paul but also sounds fine with single coils, delivering a sparkly chime, retaining the character and definition of the guitar rather than swamping it.

Very natural-sounding distortions, featuring good volume knob clean-up. A versatile pedal in front of your amp.