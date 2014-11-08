Fender Rumble 200 Bass Combo review

A serious contender when the ratio between weight/delivery is key.

Nicely presented with black livery, silver grille cloth and neat metal corners, the Rumble 200 weighs so little that it's hard to believe it's actually a bass amp! Even more surprising is just how forceful a sound it produces.

The control panel features both input and master volumes, three preset tone buttons, an overdrive section and a four-band EQ that includes a semi-parametric mid section.

Loaded with a robust 15-inch Eminence speaker and a switchable horn, this compact unit also features front porting so all of the sound is projected forwards.

Rear sockets include auxiliary input, headphones, DI connection and effects send and return: this solid-state combo looks equipped for all your practice and standalone small gig needs.

Sounds

Set the tone controls flat to experience the three tonal presets for a good indication of what can be achieved here.

Bright adds some extra bite and growl; Contour, some bass boost; and Vintage takes us back to those classic Fender bass amp sounds of the 60s.

After shaping your sound, you can use the main tone controls to enhance further, or create your own sound from scratch.

For some added colour, try the overdrive section with drive and level controls that allow you to create your perfect blend between distorted and clean. From subtle to downright nasty, this can deliver them all.

The quality and sound projection from something this easy to transport is what makes this combo so impressive. If you crave portability, yet still want lush and distinctive tones, this will do the job really well.