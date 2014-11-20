Walrus Audio Jupiter Fuzz review

Walrus Audio says the Jupiter is inspired by the desire for gritty, thick and loud fuzz.

It features pretty standard level, fuzz and tone knobs but sports a pair of toggle switches to add more options.

"With three distinct flavours of fuzz, you are getting plenty for your money here"

One is a bass boost that thickens the low end if you are looking for a weightier sound. The other's a mode switch, offering three different clipping diode arrangements.

The difference between these depends on where you set the level knob, but, with it set at a standard 12 o'clock position, the middle switch position offers an upfront overdrive/distortion, while the two outer settings offer a quieter, more saturated fuzz, one side having plenty of upper-mid presence, the other a more scooped character.

Combining these three options with a wide-ranging tone knob gives the pedal plenty of clout for dialling in a tone that perfectly suits your set-up.

