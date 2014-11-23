Xvive V1 Classic Rock review

This US-designed, Chinese-built stomper from Xvive isn't quite what you'd expect - while you probably associate classic rock with bucketloads of mids, the CR scoops them out.

Nevertheless, it delivers a smooth distorted tone at mid-gain settings, up to huge, sustaining solos at higher levels.

For us, it sounded better with bridge-humbucker beef than single-coil spank, but either way, you'll need to keep the tone control low: it adjusts only the extreme highs in the signal, so gets abrasive very quickly.