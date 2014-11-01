Vox V847-A review

A decent workhorse if you can work with its tonal profile.

Vox (via the US-based Thomas Organ Company) was the first to market with a wah pedal in 1967.

The chrome-topped V847-A is based on the specifications of the original, but has modern enhancements that include a buffered input.

In use, the treadle has to travel a bit before any tonal change, and the wah occurs over a smaller percentage of the travel than we would like. The tonal change also gets a little harsh at the toe-down position.

It looks the part, does the job and it's not expensive, but if you want to get closer to that original 60s Vox experience, there's the hand-wired V846-HW at £227.