Jim Dunlop Clyde McCoy Cry Baby review

This pedal sets the bar if you're looking for that vintage experience.

The Cry Baby is probably the most recognised name in wah pedals and this incarnation is a tribute to the much sought-after Vox Clyde McCoy.

"The pedal feels and sounds superb"

The Clyde McCoy was the first commercially available wah, named after a trumpet player, and it had a particularly throaty sound.

Featuring vintage input impedance and a redesigned (less microphonic) version of the celebrated Halo inductor, the pedal feels and sounds superb. In use, it sounds extremely vocal in the midrange and has a very natural top end.

Benchmark tone and operation. If you're looking for traditional vintage tone, look no further.