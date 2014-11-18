Dr Scientist Frazz Dazzler review

Lets you turn up the fuzz with an expression pedal - cool or what?

The Frazz Dazzler offers two levels of fuzz via its gain switch, one being low-to-medium gain and the other high gain with a built-in gate effect.

"Connect an expression pedal to morph between dry and fuzzed, and you have a new range of expressiveness to exploit"

But it's the combination of the other knobs that give it its greatest versatility, notably a mix knob that blends dry sound and fuzz that can be controlled with an expression pedal.

The lower-gain fuzz delivers the most practical range of tones, cleaning up nicely with guitar volume and offering everything from a slightly dirty boost to full-on fuzz.

Add in some dry signal and there are myriad blends, from dry with a hint of dirt through to fuzz with a touch of extra clarity.

Connect an expression pedal to morph between dry and fuzzed, and you have a new range of expressiveness to exploit. For more extreme sputtery, dying-battery fuzz - just flick the gain switch to the right.

A versatile pedal anyway, but the inspired expression pedal facility puts the cherry on top.