Boss AW-3 Dynamic Wah review

Automatic wah and other funky sounds, with optional foot control.

The Boss AW-3 delivers a range of wah-derived sounds in response to picking strength, with a choice of three wahs or vowel sounds (humanizer).

You can have wah at a set tempo via the decay knob, AW-3's footswitch or one connected to the EXP/CTL input, or use an expression pedal.

This allows for a more conventional wah, similar to a Cry Baby, although it could make fuller use of the treadle's travel.

It delivers a range of funky sounds, and the auto (and treadle-controlled) wah will fit in with many styles.

It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's great at its job.