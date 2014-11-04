More

Boss AW-3 Dynamic Wah review

  • £125
  • €154
  • $189

You can connect an expression pedal to the AW-3 for more control

Automatic wah and other funky sounds, with optional foot control.

  • Range of control options. Saves on some footwork!

  • Probably not one for traditionalists.

The Boss AW-3 delivers a range of wah-derived sounds in response to picking strength, with a choice of three wahs or vowel sounds (humanizer).

"It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's great at its job"

You can have wah at a set tempo via the decay knob, AW-3's footswitch or one connected to the EXP/CTL input, or use an expression pedal.

This allows for a more conventional wah, similar to a Cry Baby, although it could make fuller use of the treadle's travel.

It delivers a range of funky sounds, and the auto (and treadle-controlled) wah will fit in with many styles.

It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's great at its job.