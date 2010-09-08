New gear overload! Sept 2010 product release round-up

Everything you need to know about this month's surprising surge of new gear

As a general rule, musical instrument manufacturers release the majority of their new gear at the beginning of the year (check out 2010’s Winter NAMM and Frankfurt Musikmesse highlights to see what we mean) with only Summer NAMM and a trickle of new products and updates carrying us through until Christmas. So when five big industry players - Fender, Roland, Korg, Vox and Novation - go head-to-head with a surge of new gear as late on as September(!), it’s pleasantly surprising.

This is a round-up of all the big releases from the last week. Very small amps are the main order of the day, while there’s definitely something ‘bright red’ in the water where finishes are concerned. First up, though, is a brand-new range of electrics: Fender Blacktop Series…

What you need to know:

No word from Fender on Blacktop RRPs (a quick look online suggests a figure around £550) but the company is touting them as "absolutely the most easily affordable humbucking pickup-equipped models Fender has ever brought you." The new range includes a Strat, Tele, Jaguar and Jazzmaster and - alongside the distinctive dual 'buckers - defining features include the skirted amp control knobs. For a closer look at each model, check out the full press release…

PRICE: around £550

MORE: Fender Blacktop Series press release