Boss announces PS-6 Harmonist compact pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Boss is pleased to announce the PS-6 Harmonist, combining four intelligent pitch-shift effects and three-voice harmony in one compact pedal. Equipped with a powerful, custom-designed DSP chip for superior performance, the PS-6 provides superb sound quality, ease of use, and professional pitch effects all in one box.

Housed in the standard Boss compact pedal, the PS-6 offers four different effect modes: Harmony, Pitch Shifter, Detune, and the all-new Super Bend. An astounding amount of effects control over the four modes is possible with the easy-to-use, four-knob interface.

Super Bend creates wild three and four-octave pitch sweeps, and pedal-bending effects. The automatic behaviour of Super Bend is easily adjusted with Shift, Rise Time, and Fall Time controls. For real-time control, users can connect an optional Boss FV-500L/H or Roland EV-5 expression pedal and use the PS-6 as a foot-controlled pedal-bend effect.

It's fast and simple for players to create rich three-voice harmony with the PS-6 by selecting the desired major or minor key and turning the Shift knob to 3-Voice. In Pitch Shifter mode, players will enjoy extremely high-quality pitch shifts over a wide, +/- two-octave range. Detune mode provides chorus-like effects, which can be used in conjunction with three-voice harmony if desired.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Boss FX

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter