Fender introduces Blacktop series electric guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Fender has announced cool new versions of their four most venerable guitars - the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jaguar.

Fender Blacktop Jazzmaster HS

The Blacktop Jazzmaster HS presents you with one of our most tonally powerful Jazzmaster models, with value that is within your reach as never before.

The Jazzmaster single-coil neck pickup and humbucking bridge pickup-both Duncan Designed-deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, and one lean and mean three-way toggle switch rather than the customary barrage of Jazzmaster controls.

Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard, 21 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and chrome hardware.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

Fender jazzmaster

Specification

Colors: (500) 3-Color Sunburst, (506) Black

Series: Blacktop Series

Body Shape: Jazzmaster

Body Material: Alder

Neck: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Fretboard: Rosewood

Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)

Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

Position Inlays: White Dot Position Inlays

Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut

Pickups: 1 Duncan Designed Humbucking Pickup (Bridge) 1 Duncan Designed Single-Coil Jazzmaster Pickup (Neck)

Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup

Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines

Bridge: American Vintage Jazzmaster Tremolo with Adusto-Matic Bridge and Tremolo Lock Button.

Tremolo Arm: Vintage Jaguar/Jazzmaster Tremolo Arm

Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons

Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs

Pickguard: (500) 3-Ply Black, (506) 3-Ply Mint GreenIntroducing the Fender Blacktop series.

Fender Blacktop Jaguar HH

The Blacktop Jaguar HH delivers monster dual-bucker tone without breaking the bank.

Dual vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups rock the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, Adjusto-Matic bridge with anchored tailpiece, slinky 24" scale, and one lean and mean three-way toggle switch rather than the customary barrage of Jaguar controls.

Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.

Fender jaguar

Specification

Colors: (506) Black, (591) Silver

Series: Blacktop Series

Body Shape: Jaguar

Body Material: Alder

Neck: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Fretboard: Rosewood

Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)

Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

Position Inlays: White Dot Position Inlays

Scale Length: 24" (610 mm)

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut

Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Bridge Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover

Hot Vintage Alnico Neck Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover

Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and

Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup

Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines

Bridge: Adjusto-Matic with Anchored Tail Piece

Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons

Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs

Pickguard: 3-Ply Black

Strings: Super 250L's, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges) Introducing the Fender Blacktop series.

Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH

The dual-"bucker" Stratocasterwill blow your mind without breaking the bank.

Vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs and a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge.

Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood or maple fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.

Fender stratocaster

Specification

Colors: (506) Black, (509) Candy Apple Red, (572) Sonic Blue

Series: Blacktop Series

Body Shape: Stratocaster

Body Material: Alder

Neck: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Fretboard: Rosewood or Maple

Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)

Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

Position Inlays: Black Dots on Maple, White Dots on Rosewood

Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut

Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Humbucking Bridge Pickup Hot Vintage Alnico Humbucking Neck Pickup

Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Full Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Two Inside Single Coils, Position 3. Both Full Humbucking Pickups, Position 4. Outer Neck Single Coil, Position 5. Full Neck Pickup

Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge Pickup)

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines

Bridge: Vintage Style Synchronized Tremolo

Tremolo Arm: Vintage Style Tremolo Arm, Black Tip on (506),(509); Aged White Tip on (572)

Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons

Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs

Pickguard: (506,509) 3-Ply Black, (572) 3-Ply Mint GreenIntroducing the Fender® Blacktop series.

Fender Blacktop Telecaster HH

The Blacktop Telecaster HHis a no-nonsense dual-bucker Tele that'll blow your mind without breaking the bank.

Vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, reversed control plate and a vintage-style hard-tail bridge with six grooved saddles for optimum string alignment.

Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood or maple fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.

Fender telecaster

Specification

Colors: (506) Black, (509) Candy Apple Red, (591) Silver

Series: Blacktop Series

Body Shape: Telecaster

Body Material: Alder

Neck: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Fretboard: Rosewood or Maple

Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)

Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

Position Inlays: Black Dots on Maple, White Dots on Rosewood

Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)

Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)

String Nut: Synthetic Bone

Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut

Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Bridge Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover Hot Vintage Alnico Neck Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover

Pickup Switching: 3-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup

Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines

Bridge: Strings-Through-Body Hardtail Bridge With 6 Cast Saddles

Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons

Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs

Pickguard: 3-Ply Black

Strings: Super 250L's, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges)

Incl. Accessories: Truss Rod Adjustment Wrench, Saddle Height Adjustment Wrench

All prices TBA.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter