Fender introduces Blacktop series electric guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Fender has announced cool new versions of their four most venerable guitars - the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jaguar.
Fender Blacktop Jazzmaster HS
The Blacktop Jazzmaster HS presents you with one of our most tonally powerful Jazzmaster models, with value that is within your reach as never before.
The Jazzmaster single-coil neck pickup and humbucking bridge pickup-both Duncan Designed-deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, and one lean and mean three-way toggle switch rather than the customary barrage of Jazzmaster controls.
Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard, 21 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and chrome hardware.
Specification
Colors: (500) 3-Color Sunburst, (506) Black
Series: Blacktop Series
Body Shape: Jazzmaster
Body Material: Alder
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Fretboard: Rosewood
Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)
Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
Position Inlays: White Dot Position Inlays
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut
Pickups: 1 Duncan Designed Humbucking Pickup (Bridge) 1 Duncan Designed Single-Coil Jazzmaster Pickup (Neck)
Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines
Bridge: American Vintage Jazzmaster Tremolo with Adusto-Matic Bridge and Tremolo Lock Button.
Tremolo Arm: Vintage Jaguar/Jazzmaster Tremolo Arm
Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons
Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs
Pickguard: (500) 3-Ply Black, (506) 3-Ply Mint GreenIntroducing the Fender Blacktop series.
Fender Blacktop Jaguar HH
The Blacktop Jaguar HH delivers monster dual-bucker tone without breaking the bank.
Dual vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups rock the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, Adjusto-Matic bridge with anchored tailpiece, slinky 24" scale, and one lean and mean three-way toggle switch rather than the customary barrage of Jaguar controls.
Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.
Specification
Colors: (506) Black, (591) Silver
Series: Blacktop Series
Body Shape: Jaguar
Body Material: Alder
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Fretboard: Rosewood
Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)
Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
Position Inlays: White Dot Position Inlays
Scale Length: 24" (610 mm)
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut
Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Bridge Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover
Hot Vintage Alnico Neck Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover
Pickup Switching: 3-Position Toggle: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and
Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines
Bridge: Adjusto-Matic with Anchored Tail Piece
Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons
Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs
Pickguard: 3-Ply Black
Strings: Super 250L's, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges) Introducing the Fender Blacktop series.
Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH
The dual-"bucker" Stratocasterwill blow your mind without breaking the bank.
Vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs and a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge.
Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood or maple fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.
Specification
Colors: (506) Black, (509) Candy Apple Red, (572) Sonic Blue
Series: Blacktop Series
Body Shape: Stratocaster
Body Material: Alder
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Fretboard: Rosewood or Maple
Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)
Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
Position Inlays: Black Dots on Maple, White Dots on Rosewood
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut
Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Humbucking Bridge Pickup Hot Vintage Alnico Humbucking Neck Pickup
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Full Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Two Inside Single Coils, Position 3. Both Full Humbucking Pickups, Position 4. Outer Neck Single Coil, Position 5. Full Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge Pickup)
Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines
Bridge: Vintage Style Synchronized Tremolo
Tremolo Arm: Vintage Style Tremolo Arm, Black Tip on (506),(509); Aged White Tip on (572)
Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons
Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs
Pickguard: (506,509) 3-Ply Black, (572) 3-Ply Mint GreenIntroducing the Fender® Blacktop series.
Fender Blacktop Telecaster HH
The Blacktop Telecaster HHis a no-nonsense dual-bucker Tele that'll blow your mind without breaking the bank.
Vintage-style Fender Blacktop alnico humbucking pickups deliver the hot high-gain power of today's most aggressive sounds; other distinctive touches include skirted black amp knobs, reversed control plate and a vintage-style hard-tail bridge with six grooved saddles for optimum string alignment.
Features include an alder body, maple neck, 9.5"-radius rosewood or maple fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, gloss urethane finish and nickel/chrome hardware.
Specification
Colors: (506) Black, (509) Candy Apple Red, (591) Silver
Series: Blacktop Series
Body Shape: Telecaster
Body Material: Alder
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Fretboard: Rosewood or Maple
Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)
Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
Position Inlays: Black Dots on Maple, White Dots on Rosewood
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Truss Rod Nut: 3/16" Adjustable Hex Nut
Pickups: Hot Vintage Alnico Bridge Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover Hot Vintage Alnico Neck Humbucking Pickup with Nickel Cover
Pickup Switching: 3-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
Hardware: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Keys: Standard Cast/Sealed Tuning Machines
Bridge: Strings-Through-Body Hardtail Bridge With 6 Cast Saddles
Strap Buttons: Vintage Style Strap Buttons
Control Knobs: Skirted Amp Knobs
Pickguard: 3-Ply Black
Strings: Super 250L's, NPS (.009-.042 Gauges)
Incl. Accessories: Truss Rod Adjustment Wrench, Saddle Height Adjustment Wrench
All prices TBA.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender
