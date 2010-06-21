Summer NAMM 2010: show floor highlights

Summer namm 2010

The third major shindig in 2010's music-making calendar was Summer NAMM - Nashville's answer to Winter NAMM, albeit on a much smaller scale. This year's event took place at the Nashville Convention Center from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June and, of course, MusicRadar was there to track down the best new gear.

Scroll down for all the best videos, galleries and releases from the show floor, and keep it locked here for more updates.

Videos

Fret-King Super-matic demo

The amazing one-man band

Line 6 James Tyler Variax demo

TC-Helicon's VoiceLive Touch

New Electro-Harmonix pedals in action

Photo galleries

The Hoshino stand in pictures

The Warwick stand in pictures

The Yamaha stand in pictures

Blackstar Amplification stand in pictures

Orange Amplifiers stand in pictures

Product news

Sonoma Wire Works GuitarJack iPhone audio interface unveiled

Taylor unveils GS Mini acoustic electric guitar

Fret-King launches self-tuning guitar - Wilkinson ATD HT440 bridge

Electro-Harmonix 44 Magnum

Electro-Harmonix Germanium 4 Big Muff Pi