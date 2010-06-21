Summer NAMM 2010: TC-Helicon's VoiceLive Touch on video

Bobby McFerrin might worry and he may not be happy when he gets a load of the VoiceLive Touch, which TC-Helicon unveiled at the Summer NAMM Show.

With the VoiceLive Touch, you can loop your voice and guitar in 25 different ways to create a bed of musical accompaniment. There's a battery of effects such as HardTune, tap delay reverb, harmony, doubling - you name it. Need to play a gig and your other musicians bailed? This baby's got you covered.

And, of course, you can bypass all the effects when it's time to introduce the next song, heckle hecklers or tell some of your can't-miss jokes.