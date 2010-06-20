Home News Summer NAMM 2010: The Yamaha stand in pictures By Joe Bosso 2010-06-20T02:45:00.17Z New products galore from the famed manufacturer Shares New goodies inside. Let's take a look That recognizable logo... Prev Page 1 of 7 Next Prev Page 1 of 7 Next The SRT (Studio Response Technology) pickup system delivers natural, ambient sound CPX1200 thinline acoustic-electric guitar Prev Page 2 of 7 Next Prev Page 2 of 7 Next Smaller than the CPX, but delivers the same sonic quality APX1200 thinline acoustic-electric guitar Prev Page 3 of 7 Next Prev Page 3 of 7 Next High power with ultra-sophisticated digital sound processing DSR Series active loudspeakers Prev Page 4 of 7 Next Prev Page 4 of 7 Next The new TCS (Textured Cellular Silicone) snare feels like the real thing. We tested it - it really does! DTX550 electronic drums Prev Page 5 of 7 Next Prev Page 5 of 7 Next Affordable, entry-level five-piece kit, hardware included. Ships in September GigMaker drum set Prev Page 6 of 7 Next Prev Page 6 of 7 Next Lightweight, with graded key action Piaggero NP-V80 digital piano Prev Page 7 of 7 Next Prev Page 7 of 7 Next Shares