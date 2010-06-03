Electro-Harmonix to launch 44 Magnum at Summer NAMM 2010

PRESS RELEASE: Following the introduction of the innovative 22 Caliber Guitar Amp, Electro-Harmonix presents a more powerful 44-watt version in our smallest pedal-sized package. The 44 Magnum Power Amp, designed with guitar in mind, is also at home with bass, keyboards or virtually any electric instrument.

The 44 Magnum delivers a broad power range with plenty of headroom. It can also be driven to a natural saturation as the volume is turned up. A Tone Switch lets the player select a neutral tone or a top-end boost that adds upper harmonic definition.

The ultra-portable 44 Magnum is ideal as a primary or a backup amplifier, and at 4.70 (h) x 3.70 (w) x 1.18-inch (d), can go directly from your pocket or gig bag to the stage. It comes complete with a 24DC-3000 power supply and is compatible with any speaker cabinet providing an 8 or 16 Ohm load.

The 44 Magnum Power Amp has a US MSRP of $193, with a June 2010 delivery anticipated.

