Sonoma Wire Works GuitarJack iPhone audio interface unveiled

PRESS RELEASE: Sonoma Wire Works, makers of the FourTrack recording app, announces the GuitarJack audio device.

GuitarJack connects a wide range of instruments, microphones, and other audio hardware to iPod touch (2nd and 3rd generation), iPhone 3GS a iPhone 3G via 1/4 inch instrument and 1/8 inch stereo mic/line inputs

Addressing the most frequent request from musicians who use FourTrack, GuitarJack makes both level control and input monitoring possible when using a GuitarJack enhanced app.

Sonoma Wire Works is also developing the TaylorEQ app for the GuitarJack. The free TaylorEQ app will allow Taylor Guitar players to hear and adjust the tone of their guitars playing through the GuitarJack using EQ settings custom designed by Taylor Guitars.

GuitarJack will be priced at $199 MSRP. GuitarJack and TaylorEQ are scheduled to ship in Q3 2010. Pricing and availability subject to change.

GuitarJack Features:

- 1/4 inch instrument input with configurable pad, Lo-Z and Hi-Z modes

- 1/8 inch stereo mic/line input with pad, normal and boost modes

- Each input has 60dB of continuous level control

- 1/8 inch stereo output with increased drive for headphones

- Sleek and rugged metal shell

- 30 pin connector compatible only with iPod touch (2nd and 3rd generation), iPhone 3GS and iPhone 3G

GuitarJack controls in FourTrack allow recording in these modes:

- Instrument (1/4 inch) mono

- Mic/Line (1/8 inch) mono, dual-mono or stereo

- Both inputs, with the instrument input and the mic/line input (right channel) recording to separate tracks

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sonoma Wire Works

