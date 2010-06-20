Home News Summer NAMM 2010: The Warwick stand in pictures By Joe Bosso 2010-06-20T19:48:00.17Z Basses, amps, Framus guitars and more Shares Guitarist Earl Slick is flanked by U2's Adam Clayton and Metallica's Rob Trujillo A little bass heavy... Prev Page 1 of 9 Next Prev Page 1 of 9 Next Available in five- or six-string models Thumb Series SC bass Prev Page 2 of 9 Next Prev Page 2 of 9 Next Based on Warwick's Infinity line, with added funk Bootsy Collins Orange Star Signature bass Prev Page 3 of 9 Next Prev Page 3 of 9 Next Black, yes, but hardly basic Boosty Collins Black Star Signature bass Prev Page 4 of 9 Next Prev Page 4 of 9 Next Limited to 300 pieces, each signed by Warwick founder and CEO Hans-Peter Wilfer himself on the back of the headstock Corvette Limited Edition 2010 bass Prev Page 5 of 9 Next Prev Page 5 of 9 Next California Redwood top over ash. Limited to 20 four-string and 20 five-string models Special Edition LX5 Streamer Prev Page 6 of 9 Next Prev Page 6 of 9 Next Sure is. The bass master poses next to his signature preamp, Mono 250 and 500 power amps, along with a pair of Hellborg Hi Cabs Hey, isn't that Jonas Hellborg? Prev Page 7 of 9 Next Prev Page 7 of 9 Next The Panthera Studio Supreme and the Panthera Legacy SN, along with the Diablo and its seven-string counterpart A quartet of Framus solid-body guitars Prev Page 8 of 9 Next Prev Page 8 of 9 Next Framus Sales Manager Tyler Krupsky shows off a Diablo This man likes his job! Prev Page 9 of 9 Next Prev Page 9 of 9 Next Shares