Vox AC1 RhythmVOX

The new AC1 RhythmVOX - expanding the limits of the miniature amp to include a rich array of rhythm patterns.



Product Features

- The AC1 battery-powered VOX mini amp; supercharged with rhythm patterns and more

- Includes a total of 66 built-in Rhythm/Song Patterns

- One extended length additional song pattern

- Analog circuitry borrowed from the acclaimed amPlug series

- Overdrive switch provides more sonic variation

- Aux In jack for jamming along to your favourite tunes using your CD/MP3 player

- Accurate and convenient, built-in E-string tuner

- Six AA alkaline batteries allow up to 26 hours of playing

- Headphone jack lets you concentrate on your playing, without disturbing those around you

Ultra-small mini amps have gained great popularity as "first amps" or "practice amps." Their highly cost-effective price allows them to be purchased casually as an accessory. The convenience of battery power and their space-saving ease of use only add to their appeal.

Many professional guitarists like these amps for warming up in the dressing room. The casual guitarist may enjoy keeping a mini amp in the office, in the bedroom, or may carry one for inspired performing at any time.

With the VOX AC1 already a member of the Vox lineup, the new AC1 RhythmVOX adds a wealth of features never before seen on a mini amp - until now! In particular, the rhythm function rivals that of dedicated units, providing a total of 66 Rhythm/Song Patterns.

The AC1 RhythmVOX is a great choice not only as a first amp, but also as a warm-up amp on the road or in your rehearsal space, for practicing using the patterns as a metronome, or even as a rhythm box. It's sure to have a long and warm relationship with any guitarist.

Powerful Rhythm Features

As its name suggests, the AC1 RhythmVOX is a guitar amp that includes some cool rhythm features. The ten Rhythm Patterns include not just standards such as 8 beat, 16 beat, and blues; but also funk, reggae, and even complex irregular patterns.

There's also one song pattern containing an extended, multi-measure drum part. In addition, each Rhythm Pattern and Song Pattern provides six types of variation, for a total of 66 rhythm variations. Each of them boasts serious sound quality with excellent presence, allowing you to perform with a realistic drum backing. The tempo and volume of each rhythm pattern can be intuitively controlled, and you can quickly recall the rhythm pattern you want.

The "Rhythm" section of the AC1 RhythmVOX is both as a guide to help you keep the beat, and as a way to work out your original ideas and riffs. You can also use it as a rhythm trainer for practicing, and as accompaniment that you can enjoy jamming along with. Simply adding backing patterns will double your guitar playing enjoyment.

Enhanced Amp Performance

The AC1 RhythmVOX also has a lot to offer as a guitar amp. To begin with, there's a full complement of gain, tone, and volume controls, letting you dial-in a broad range of sounds to suite your taste. A pair of three-inch speakers delivers a full-bodied sound.

Refinements have been made to deliver even more highly developed realistic and full-fledged amp sound, based on the analog circuitry developed for the best-selling amPlug series of headphone amps. Best of all, we've added an Overdrive switch to provide more sonic variation. Switch it on for a serious high-gain sound; switch it off for a bright, clean sound.

Packed with Extras

In addition to the cool rhythms and great amp sound, the AC1 RhythmVOX provides numerous features indispensible to any guitar player. A dedicated E-string tuner keeps you in tune at all times. Use the headphone jack for private practice at any hour! Connect your MP3 player or other external audio source to the Aux In jack and jam along with songs from your favourite band. Convenient battery power lets you enjoy all these features, any time, any place! An optional AC adapter is also available.





