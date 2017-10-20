PMC announce new entry-level active monitor, the result6

PMC has unveiled a brand new affordable active two-way monitor at this year’s AES show.

Building on the brand’s reputation for high-end pro reference monitoring, the result6 loudspeaker promises “high resolution and detail, accurate and extended bass, consistent tonal balance on all levels and wide dispersion and sweet spot - all distilled into an affordable nearfield reference with the emphasis on elegant simplicity.”

Read more: Faith Venus HiGloss Venus Cut/Electro percussive

The two-way design comprises a 27mm soft-dome tweeter with dispersion grille and a mid/bass unit composed of a doped natural fibre, both of which have been custom-designed for the result6.

The 6.5-inch LF driver was developed using a laser-based measurement system. This is something that has been recently introduced into the design process at PMC, and determines the electromechanical performance of the driver with extreme accuracy and allows the bass driver to be perfectly integrated with PMC’s proprietary bass-loading system - Advanced Transmission Line.

The result6 monitors are fully active and feature built-in dual Class-D amplifiers supplying 65W and 100W of power to the HF and LF drivers respectively.

To save costs, the monitors dispense with any complex DSP-based user options or room profiles; instead, the monitors rely on their physical design attributes, with the finned driver surrounds being a highlight. The other benefit of the design is that the result6s widen the loudspeaker’s already generous sweet spot to give excellent off-axis response over a larger area.

There’s currently no word on how affordable the result6s are going to be. However, you can head on over to the PMC website for more information.

PMC result6 specs