Vox amPlug Joe Satriani headphone guitar amplifier

PRESS RELEASE: The Joe Satriani signature model is the latest addition to the incredibly popular amPlug series of headphone guitar amps!

Main features

- Two signature sounds with Joe Satriani's seal of approval

- Distortion tone with superb dynamic response, inspired by the Satchurator

- Analog-style delay with Joe's filter & EQ, inherited from the Time Machine

- Plugs straight into your electric guitar, so you can instantly enjoy great sound through your headphones

- Convenient and portable with up to 11 hours of battery operation

- Aux input jack lets you jam along to tunes on your CD/MP3 player

The amPlug series of palm-sized headphone guitar amps make it easy to enjoy great guitar/bass sounds at home, in your room, or anywhere. This lineup is now joined by the amPlug Joe Satriani signature model, which borrows freely from the Vox/Joe Satriani line of signature pedal effects.

With its bright red body, the "amPlug Joe Satriani" delivers the awesome sound of Joe Satriani's custom rig - distortion pedal through a high-gain vacuum tube amplifier, followed by a delay - and reproduces the settings created by Joe himself. Inspired by the distortion circuitry of the Vox/Joe Satriani Satchurator pedal, the amPlug Joe Satriani preserves much of the "pick attack" to create an articulate, playable distortion.

Flick the switch to activate the analog-style delay effect. Inherited from the "Lo-Fi mode" of the Vox/Joe Satriani Time Machine delay pedal, the delay features Joe's distinctive EQ tone, combining both high-pass and low-pass filters.

Use the AUX input jack to plug your CD/MP3 player right into the amPlug Joe Satriani and jam along! Play along with Joe Satriani's classic tunes, or with any of your favorite music. Enjoy the amPlug's extreme play-anywhere portability, with up to eleven hours of battery life.

Simply plug the amPlug Joe Satriani directly into your electric guitar, connect your headphones, and you're ready to enjoy playing using Joe Satriani's powerful and expansive sound. Of course, you can also connect the optional amPlug Cabinet (sold separately) and create your own miniature amp stack!

Price: £TBC

Availability: Oct 2010

