More

PRS introduces Exotic Top option for SE guitars

By (, )

Limited run features four exotic woods spread across six models

Earlier this week, PRS announced a run of exotic wood CE 24 and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow models in its Core line, and now the more affordable SE series is set to get the Exotic Top treatment.

The limited run comprises four natural-finished tone woods - zebra wood, ebony, spalted maple and quilted swamp ash - available across six models: the SE 245, SE 277 Semi-hollow Soapbar, SE Custom 22 Semi-hollow, SE Custom 24 SE, Custom 24 Floyd and SE Tremonti Custom.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

Tortoiseshell binding is also included on certain models: tasty.

All configurations are available across Europe now at the same price as their regularly topped counterparts. Visit PRS Guitars Europe for more info.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info