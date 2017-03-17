PRS introduces Exotic Top option for SE guitars

Earlier this week, PRS announced a run of exotic wood CE 24 and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow models in its Core line, and now the more affordable SE series is set to get the Exotic Top treatment.

The limited run comprises four natural-finished tone woods - zebra wood, ebony, spalted maple and quilted swamp ash - available across six models: the SE 245, SE 277 Semi-hollow Soapbar, SE Custom 22 Semi-hollow, SE Custom 24 SE, Custom 24 Floyd and SE Tremonti Custom.

Tortoiseshell binding is also included on certain models: tasty.

All configurations are available across Europe now at the same price as their regularly topped counterparts. Visit PRS Guitars Europe for more info.