PRS taps reclaimed exotic woods for Limited CE 24 & S2 Vela Semi-Hollow guitars

PRS has unveiled a pair of electric guitars sourced from reclaimed exotic woods: the Reclaimed Limited CE 24 Semi-Hollow and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow.

The woods used are Peroba Rosa and Brauna Preto, native to southeastern Brazil's Atlantic Forest, which were sourced from old buildings and are likely over 100 years old.

Read more: PRS CE 24 Semi-Hollow

Peroba Rosa provides the top woods; its density pairs with the guitars' semi-hollow construction for a sound that's “punchy but also warm and full”, according to PRS.

Tight-grained Brauna Preto, meanwhile, is used for the fretboards, while body wood is a more traditional mahogany.

600 Reclaimed Limited models will be made, but you'll need to place your order between 9 March and 30 April. See PRS Guitars for more info.