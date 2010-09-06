Fender unveils John Mayer Special Edition 'Black1' Stratocaster

PRESS RELEASE: John Mayer's super sleek, famous black guitar has been his "go-to" instrument for years. He has been able to rely on it through countless recording sessions and shows, and affectionately refers to it as the "Black1".
In collaboration with the artist, Fender are now offering limited quantities of these special guitars to the world (500 global), as John "implores everyone to make their own trouble on it", beating it up through their own musical experiences.
The John Mayer Special Edition Black1 Stratocaster includes similar specs to his existing model (same neck shape, pickups and electronics) with the addition of some further upgraded features like gold hardware and a model- exclusive, super-protective incase gig-bag (designed in collaboration with the artist) that can be customized using the included patches and modular accessory compartments.
Specification
Colors: (806) Black
Series: Artist
Body Shape: Stratocaster
Body Material: Alder
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Satin Urethane Finish on Back of Neck, Gloss Finish on the Face of the Headstock
Fretboard: Rosewood
Fretboard Radius: 9.5" Radius (241 mm)
Frets: 21, Dunlop 6105 Narrow Jumbo
Position Inlays: White Dot Position Inlays
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Nut Width: 1.650" (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Truss Rod Nut: Original Vintage Style
Pickups: Big Dipper Single-Coil Strat Pickup, Big Dipper Single-Coil Strat Middle Pickup, Big Dipper Single-Coil Strat Neck Pickup
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge/MiddlePickup)
Hardware: Gold
Tuning Keys: Gold Schaller Die-Cast Tuners with Pearloid Buttons
Bridge: American Vintage Synchronized Tremolo
Tremolo Arm: Aged White
