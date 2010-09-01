Roland introduces new Cube-XL guitar amplifiers

Image 1 of 5 Cube-80XL Image 2 of 5 Cube-80XL top view Cube-80XL top view Image 3 of 5 Cube-40XL top view Cube-40XL top view Image 4 of 5 Cube-20XL top view Cube-20XL top view Image 5 of 5 Cube-15XL top view Cube-15XL top view

PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to announce the Cube-XL series of guitar amplifiers, the latest generation of its top-selling Cube amp family. With over one million Cube amps sold and still going strong, Roland continues its quest for innovative technology and design with the new Cube-XL series, consisting of the Cube 80XL, 40XL, 20XL, and 15XL.

The Cube-XL amplifiers include new ultra-heavy COSM amp models, updated effects, and onboard phrase looping. There's a wide range of sounds from crystal clear to crushing metal, along with the addition of extra-powerful amp models such as Extreme, and Metal Zone.

Among the many additional features found in Cube-XL series amplifiers are onboard effects (including a new COSM vintage Spring Reverb effect), an Acoustic Guitar Simulator, and Solo and Memory functions.

All the new amps feature a JC clean channel, using the modelling from the legendary JC-120 amp.

Cube-80XL overview

The Cube-80XL is the most powerful and feature-packed of the new line-up, delivering 80 screaming watts of power through its 12" high-performance custom speaker. There are discrete, footswitchable channels - JC Clean and Lead - with Solo settings for each. Twelve COSM amp models are onboard, including the new Extreme, plus eight effects to choose from, including the new Heavy Octave and COSM vintage Spring Reverb, plus an 80-second Phrase Looper. A 3-band EQ with Presence control is provided for detailing your sound.

- 80-watt guitar amp with 12" high-performance speaker

- Three footswitchable channels, including JC Clean, Lead, and Solo with memory capability

- 11 COSM amp models, including the new Extreme amp

- Eight effects, including the new Heavy Octave and COSM vintage Spring Reverb

- 80-second Phrase Looper built-in

- Three-band EQ plus Presence control for fine-tuning your sound

- Hands-free channel switching via footswitch (sold separately)

Cube-40XL overview

The Cube-40XL is compact enough to grab and go, yet powerful enough for live and studio work, providing 40 watts of power through a 10" high-performance custom speaker. There are discrete, footswitchable channels - JC Clean and Lead - with Solo settings for each. Ten COSM amp models are onboard, including the new Extreme setting, and eight effects to choose from, including the new Heavy Octave and COSM vintage Spring Reverb, plus an 80-second Phrase Looper.

- 40-watt guitar amp with 10" high-performance speaker

- Three footswitchable channels, including JC Clean, Lead, and Solo with memory capability

- 10 COSM amp models, including the new Extreme amp

- Eight effects, including the new Heavy Octave and COSM vintage Spring Reverb

- 80-second Phrase Looper built in

- Power Squeezer for full gain at low volume

- Hands-free channel switching via footswitch (sold separately)

Cube-20XL overview

Small yet mighty, the 20XL is an affordable yet powerful new member of the XL family, delivering 20 watts of output through a high-performance 8" custom speaker. The compact size is perfect for practice at home and band rehearsals, and is conveniently portable.

There are two discrete channels, JC Clean and Lead, plus Solo mode for extra boost. Six Boss Lead types are provided, including the new Extreme setting. Nine effects are onboard, including Heavy Octave, COSM vintage Spring Reverb, and Power Squeezer for full gain at low volume. An Aux Input allows portable music players to be connected for jamming, while the onboard tuning fork lets you tune your guitar without un-plugging.

- 20-watt guitar amp with 8" high-performance speaker

- Two channels: Independent JC Clean and Lead plus Solo function for extra boost

- Boss FX onboard: six Lead types, including the new Extreme amp

- Nine effects, including the new Heavy Octave and COSM vintage Spring Reverb

- Power Squeezer for full gain at low volume

- Convenient audible tuner lets you tune your guitar without un-plugging

Cube-15XL overview

The Cube-15XL is the most portable and affordable of the new line-up, offering 15 watts of power through an 8" high-performance custom speaker. There are two discrete channels onboard, clean and lead, with three Boss distortion circuits to choose from, including Metal Zone and the new Extreme setting. Activating the Power Squeezer allows full gain at low volume. Connect portable music players to the Aux-In jack and jam along with your favourite songs.

- 15-watt guitar amp with 8" high-performance speaker

- Two channels: independent clean and lead

- 3 authentic Boss Lead tones, including Metal Zone plus new Extreme

- Power Squeezer for full gain at low volume

- Aux-In jack to connect portable music players

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

