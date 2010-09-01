Boss announces ST-2 Power Stack compact pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Boss is proud to announce the addition of the ST-2 Power Stack to its industry-leading compact pedal line-up. The ST-2 is a unique type of Boss distortion pedal that gives guitarists the sound and feel of playing through a large, cranked-up, stack-style tube amplifier. This is accomplished through Boss' years of research in amp modelling, and represents a bold step forward in stomp box design.

As with all Boss compact pedals, the ST-2 is easy to use and built to last. The ST-2's key control is the Sound knob. With this single knob, players can dial in three distinct stack tones, from fat crunch to punchy drive to ultra-high gain distortion, and every colour in between. Bass and Treble knobs let the user add detail, while Level controls the effect's overall volume.

The ST-2 has an extremely versatile range of distortion tones and authentic stack-amp feel, and is ideal for guitarists of all playing styles, from classic rock to metal.

It's perfect for players looking for a wide range of distortion sounds from a single stompbox, and for combo-amp and multi-effects users who want to add some real tube-stack sound to their rig.

