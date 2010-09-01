PRESS RELEASE: The Vox Hand-Wired Series - turret board construction and hand-wiring make this the ultimate amp, with rich versatile voicing and a classic powerful sound.

Key Features and Product Highlights

- Hand-wired turret board construction

- Birch-ply cabinets featuring tight, solid bracing and a natural high frequency diffuser

- All-tube design: ECC83/12AX7 preamp tubes (x3) EL84 quartet; (AC30 models); EL84 duet (AC15 models)

- GZ34 rectifier (AC30 models); EZ81 rectifier (AC15 models)

- Fitted with matched Ruby Tubes that provide extended dynamic range

- Traditional Vox two-channel design; Top Boost and Normal. High and Low inputs for each channel

- The clean-sounding Normal channel provides an additional Bright switch for increased brilliance

- The top boost channel provides a Hot/Cool switch to achieve even more gain

- MV/Bypass switch completely bypasses the Master Volume section

- OP mode switch cut the amp's Output Power level in half

- Deep model lineup includes 30-Watt and 15-Watt combos; a 30-Watt head, plus a matching cabinet

- Vintage fawn-colored vinyl, reminiscent of the 1960 classic AC30

- Choose either Celestion Alnico Blue or Celestion G12M Greenback

- VFS1 footswitch is included, controlling the Top Boost channel's Hot/Cool switch

- A premium, custom-fit dust cover is included with every model

There may never have been an amp boasting such a lofty and pure sound in the entire history of Vox. The Vox Hand-Wired Series relies on the painstaking technique of turret board hand-wiring - a method requiring a high level of skill and craftsmanship - is used, resulting in wiring that's beautiful in its artistry, ensuring an efficient signal path with minimal loss and no restriction in amplitude.

In the Hand-Wired Series, tubes, transformers, speakers, chassis, and custom parts all join together in an ideal state to deliver the richest and most powerful sonic experience - the ultimate amp.

Not bound by tradition, the Vox Hand-Wired Series also provides a variety of new functions that keep pace with the needs of today's artists. Offering a rich variety of tonal shadings and a broad model lineup, the enormous potential of the Vox Hand-Wired Series will reveal itself in any musical scenario.

Constructed for ideal sound and power

Turret board hand-wired amps are every amp designer's ideal and every guitarist's dream, representing the ultimate in amplifier construction. Hand-wired amps are assembled entirely by hand, requiring staggering levels of technical expertise and care; and as such are often exclusive to today's limited productions or high-end models.

The Vox Hand-Wired Series pairs these demanding methods with rigorously-selected custom parts. These premium components are wired with a truly artistic degree of perfection. The result is that the subtle nuances of the guitarist's touch, the guitar's audio signature, and the natural character of the vacuum tubes are passed with perfect transparency to the speakers.

True all-tube design - preamp, power amp, and rectifier

The Vox Hand-Wired Series is a true all-tube amplifier, employing vacuum tubes in the preamp, power amp, and rectifier. The preamp uses three classic ECC83/12AX7 tubes. Depending on the amplifier wattage, the power stage uses either a quartet (AC30 models) or a duet (AC15 models) of EL84 tubes.

The Vox Hand Wired Series use a tube rectifier. The AC30 models feature a GZ34 rectifier tube; while the AC15 models use an EZ81 tube. These three elements, when combined, provide the vibrant, organic and unmistakable tone that is the heart of the classic VOX sound.

Two-channel design: Top Boost and Normal

The Vox Hand-Wired Series preserves the traditional Vox two-channel design, providing a Top Boost channel and a Normal channel.

True to form, the Top Boost channel delivers the legendary AC30 sound with a fully interactive tone stack. Vox has also added a new and unique Hot/Cool switch. The Cool setting produces the orthodox Top Boost sound, while the Hot setting bypasses the tone circuitry altogether to create a more pure sound to achieve richer gain.

A VFS1 footswitch is included with your Vox Hand-Wired Series amp, so you can quickly change between Cool and Hot, right at those moments when you need an extra dose of drive.

The controls for the Normal channel consist simply of a volume knob, giving you a cleaner and more natural tube sound. In addition, this channel offers a Bright switch that, when engaged, adds emphasis to the upper harmonics of the tone.

Meets the challenge of today's broader tonal palette

The traditional, inimitable sound of the legendary AC30 continues to fascinate the guitarists of today. Many modern players have viewed this timeless design and desired more up-to-date options. While continuing to preserve the classic AC30's sonic character, the Vox Hand-Wired Series offers the flexibility to meet the sound-creating requirements of a broad range of scenes and styles.

The addition of a Master Volume and an Output Power (OP) mode switch lets you change the power amp's output level, delivering more detailed control over the gain/volume relationship, in turn providing more control over your sound.

Despite being decked out in the retro-style fawn-colored vinyl suggestive of a 1960 era AC30, these amps are not mere nostalgia products - they are definitely designed for today's music scene.

"Old School" Master Volume bypass

The old AC30 had no master volume, nor indeed do most hand-wired amps. With such amps, high-gain sound meant that you needed to play at high volumes. High volume is unavoidable if tone is the primary consideration, but can be inconvenient in many situations.

The Vox Hand-Wired Series provides a master volume control, but also provides an MV/Bypass switch that completely bypasses the master volume section. This means that the legendary sound that has fascinated guitarists for more than fifty years can be faithfully reproduced, giving you a direct and pure high-gain tone.

A robust lineup to satisfy all players

The Vox Hand-Wired Series is just that - a complete series offering true all-tube, hand-wired tone in a variety of models.

Beginning with the combo styles, choose either the 30-Watt AC30 model with two 12-inch speakers, or the more modest 15-Watt model offering a single 12-inch speaker. The AC30HW2X and AC15HW1X are proudly equipped with legendary Celestion Alnico Blue speakers.

Often associated with classic Vox amps, these speakers are known for their glorious dampened attack, warm lows, mellow upper mid and brilliant bell-like top end. When pushed hard, Alnico blues evoke rich definition and develops beautiful musical compression.

The AC30HW2 and AC15HW1 models instead offer Celestion G12M Greenbacks, noted for their broad mid-range attack and restrained top-end, providing a punchy attitude when chording, and a searing lead tone.

If a stack is your more your style, Vox is pleased to offer the AC30HWH 30-Watt Hand-Wired head. Complete your rig with the V212HWX cabinet, providing a stylish cosmetic match and housing two of the 12-inch Celestion Alnico Blue speakers. The AC30HWH head comes with a high-performance VOX speaker cable, painstakingly designed to provide a low-loss and transparent connection to the V212HW cabinet and maximize the amp's potential.

This broad-ranging lineup lets you choose the amp that's perfect for your needs and tastes.

AC15HW1 hand-wired combo amp: one Celestion G12M Greenback speaker;

AC15HW1X hand-wired combo amp: one Celestion Alnico Blue speaker;

AC30HW2 hand-wired combo amp: two Celestion G12M Greenback speakers;

AC30HW2X hand-wired combo amp: two Celestion Alnico Blue speakers;

AC30HWH hand-wired head;

V212HWX hand-wired 2 x 12 extension cabinet: two Celestion Alnico Blue speakers.

Price: All £TBC

Availability: Sept 2010

