Drums gear of the year 2017

As another year slowly draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on what's dominated the headlines over the previous 12 months. While there’s been more than enough bad news to make you want to move underground, in the drum world things have looked far brighter.

This year we’ve been treated to innovative playing, pioneering drum gear and brilliant new music from all corners of the drum universe. Now it’s time to celebrate the best that drums had to offer in 2017.

We drew up shortlists of what we considered to be the gear that made 2017 such an exceptional year for drummers. And you voted in your thousands to crown winners across a slew of cacophonous categories. Click through our gallery to enjoy the cream of the crop, and follow the links to read full reviews of the winners or find even more top gear in every sector.