The 5 best new electronic percussion products of 2017
5. ATV aFrame
The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best percussion gear of 2017. First up we have the ATV aFrame...
We say: “The aFrame embodies the missing link between acoustic and electronic percussion instruments.”
Full review: ATV aFrame review
4. Alesis Strike Pro
We say: “The Strike Pro may not be perfect but it does represent an unquestionably impressive amount of gear for the money. But be prepared for a lot of tinkering to customise your setup.”
3. Yamaha DT50 triggers
We say: “For £55 (plus a module), this is just another great reminder of how easy and affordable it is to ‘go hybrid’. Not having to ever clap at the start of Carwash again is worth the ticket price alone.”
Full review: Yamaha DT50 triggers review
2. Superior Drummer 3
We say: “It should go without saying that all of the sounds included are top-notch. They’ve been captured by more than an industry legend - a pioneer - in a state-of-the-art recording facility."
Winner: Roland SPD::ONE percussion pads
We say: “Roland has clearly looked at the market and delivered something that is missing. Will TM-2 or SPD-SX users be selling up? Probably not, but we can definitely see the Wav pad joining proceedings for many drummers as a standalone solution to running a click.”
Full review: Roland SPD::ONE review